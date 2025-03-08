Taking over the stadium, all tickets have been sold out and 90,000 fans are set to descend, marking a new record attendance for the Sidemen.

The football match will feature some of the biggest creators from across the globe, with KSI leading his band of online superstars into battle against an equally popular set of YouTube Allstars, captained by IShowSpeed.

But who else will feature? RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about which social media personalities will take part in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025.

Who is playing in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025?

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 line-ups have been confirmed ahead of the big game:

Sidemen FC line-up

0 - Jme

1 - Logan Paul

4 - Zerkaa

7 - Miniminter

8 - George Clarkey

9 - Joe Weller

11 - Callux

12 - xQc

14 - LazarBeam

17 - Randolph

19 - KSI

21 - TBJZL

24 - Mark Rober

25 - Behzinga

27 - Manny

77 - WroeToShaw

99 - JasonTheWeen

123 - Vikkstar

Sidemen FC manager

Calfreezy

YouTube Allstars line-up

1 - Sketch

2 - WillNE

3 - Kai Cenat

5 - Max Fosh

7 - IShowSpeed (captain)

10 - ChrisMD

13 - AngryGinge

14 - Theo Baker

17 - CarryMinati

21 - Chunkz

22 - Fanum

25 - Lachlan

27 - Danny Aarons

66 - Stable Ronaldo

67 - Jynxzi

69 - Niko

999 - Deji

YouTube Allstars manager

Burntchip

