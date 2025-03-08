Sidemen Charity Match 2025 line-ups: Sidemen FC v YouTube Allstars teams confirmed
Your complete guide to the social media stars involved in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 line-ups.
It's the fateful day that football and Sidemen fans alike have been waiting for – The Sidemen Charity Match 2025.
Arguably the biggest crossover football event of them all, the charity match returns today for what is set to be an exciting football match at London's Wembley Stadium.
Taking over the stadium, all tickets have been sold out and 90,000 fans are set to descend, marking a new record attendance for the Sidemen.
The football match will feature some of the biggest creators from across the globe, with KSI leading his band of online superstars into battle against an equally popular set of YouTube Allstars, captained by IShowSpeed.
But who else will feature? RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about which social media personalities will take part in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025.
Who is playing in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025?
The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 line-ups have been confirmed ahead of the big game:
Sidemen FC line-up
- 0 - Jme
- 1 - Logan Paul
- 4 - Zerkaa
- 7 - Miniminter
- 8 - George Clarkey
- 9 - Joe Weller
- 11 - Callux
- 12 - xQc
- 14 - LazarBeam
- 17 - Randolph
- 19 - KSI
- 21 - TBJZL
- 24 - Mark Rober
- 25 - Behzinga
- 27 - Manny
- 77 - WroeToShaw
- 99 - JasonTheWeen
- 123 - Vikkstar
Sidemen FC manager
- Calfreezy
YouTube Allstars line-up
- 1 - Sketch
- 2 - WillNE
- 3 - Kai Cenat
- 5 - Max Fosh
- 7 - IShowSpeed (captain)
- 10 - ChrisMD
- 13 - AngryGinge
- 14 - Theo Baker
- 17 - CarryMinati
- 21 - Chunkz
- 22 - Fanum
- 25 - Lachlan
- 27 - Danny Aarons
- 66 - Stable Ronaldo
- 67 - Jynxzi
- 69 - Niko
- 999 - Deji
YouTube Allstars manager
- Burntchip
