FA Cup 5th round live on TV

Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City

12.00pm BT Sport 2, Saturday 17th February

Kick-off 12.30pm, live from Hillsborough Stadium

Carlos Carvalhal returns to his former club as Swansea City visit Sheffield Wednesday in the Emirates FA Cup fifth-round. Carvalhal's in-form Swans are unbeaten in nine matches.

The Portuguese manager left Sheffield Wednesday in December and was named as Swansea manager just four days later.