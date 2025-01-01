The Rams are among the worst travellers in the Championship thanks to their record of seven defeats from 12 away fixtures.

Derby have done the bulk of their best work on home soil and improving their form away from Pride Park would help avoid being dragged into the relegation scrap.

There was high drama when the two teams faced off in the reverse fixture as Sheffield Wednesday forward Jamal Lowe struck at the death to secure all three points last month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Derby on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Derby?

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby will take place on Wednesday 1st January 2025.

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Derby on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 2pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Derby online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v Derby on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Derby.

BBC Radio Derby is available on DAB radio, FM 95.3 MHz, 96.0 MHz, 104.5 MHz, AM 1116 kHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

