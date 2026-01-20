Birmingham City travel to Hillsborough to take on Championship bottom-club Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening.

The Blues ended their months-long wait for an away win in the FA Cup earlier this month and the trip to the Steel City is a prime opportunity to snap their winless streak on the road in the league.

Indeed, if Chris Davies' side are going to force their way into the play-offs before the end of 2025/26, they'll need to pick more points away from home.

Sheffield Wednesday's fate looks set in stone, with the Owls on course to return to League One after a dismal start to the campaign and two points deductions.

The hosts have lost all four of their games in 2026 and their bleak start to the new year could continue as rumours circle about player departures, including captain Barry Bannan.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City?

Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City will take place on Tuesday 20th January 2026.

Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

