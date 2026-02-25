Coventry City's Championship title charge takes them to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield Utd on Wednesday evening.

The Sky Blues have recovered from a recent wobble and won back-to-back games to open up a healthy lead at the top of the second tier.

Frank Lampard's side are on course to return to the Premier League after more than 20 years away but with games coming thick and fast over the next few months, they need to keep the pedal down.

Sheffield Utd have promotion aspirations of their own, having dragged themselves back into the play-off picture after a slow start to the season.

The Blades will be without both Joe Rothwell and Kalvin Phillips due to suspension, with the latter sent off in Sunday's 2-1 Steel City derby win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Utd v Coventry City on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Utd v Coventry City?

Sheffield Utd v Coventry City will take place on Wednesday 25 February 2026.

Sheffield Utd v Coventry City kick-off time

Sheffield Utd v Coventry City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Utd v Coventry City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Utd v Coventry City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Sheffield Utd v Coventry City on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

