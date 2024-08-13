The Blades are among the favourites to secure an instant return to the top flight, and they'll be hoping their quality shines through against Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham.

Wrexham almost pulled off a remarkable FA Cup upset against Sheffield United last season - however, Wilder's men scored a couple of late goals in their fourth-round replay at Bramall Lane.

Wrexham's Hollywood story is continuing this season after they secured a second consecutive promotion to earn their spot in League One.

They kicked off life in the third flight by beating Wycombe 3-2 at the Racecourse, with Steven Fletcher's goal proving to be the winner.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Wrexham on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Wrexham?

Sheffield United v Wrexham will take place on Tuesday 13th August 2024.

Sheffield United v Wrexham kick-off time

Sheffield United v Wrexham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Wrexham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Wrexham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Sheffield United v Wrexham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield United (7/10) Draw (16/5) Wrexham (10/3)*

