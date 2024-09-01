Big striker Mileta Rajović bagged a brace in Tuesday's 2-0 cup defeat of Plymouth Argyle, and is hoping to force his way into Cleverley's league XI for the first time this term.

Sheffield United have also avoided defeat in their three league games, but the relegated Blades only have five points on the board following draws with Norwich City and QPR after their opening-day victory at Preston North End.

Ex-Watford boss Chris Wilder is likely to restore his big hitters to the team to face his old side after a number of youngsters and fringe men failed to make the most of their chance in Tuesday's Carabao Cup loss at South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Watford on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Watford?

Sheffield United v Watford will take place on Sunday 1st September 2024.

Sheffield United v Watford kick-off time

Sheffield United v Watford will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and + from 2:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield United v Watford on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Sheffield United v Watford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield United (3/4) Draw (11/4) Watford (10/3)*

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.