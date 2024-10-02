Chris Wilder boasts a rock-solid defence that has not been breached in four games, but the Sheffield United manager will want to see his side sharpen up in attack as they have scored just nine times so far.

It could be a low-scoring affair as the visitors are also keeping the ball out of the net at the expense of their success in the final third, with Swansea scoring eight goals but conceding just five in their seven fixtures so far.

The Jacks are unbeaten since the international break, however, and will leapfrog their hosts in the table if they can inflict a first defeat on them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Swansea on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Swansea?

Sheffield United v Swansea will take place on Wednesday 2nd October 2024.

Sheffield United v Swansea kick-off time

Sheffield United v Swansea will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Swansea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Swansea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield United v Swansea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sheffield.

BBC Radio Sheffield is available on DAB radio, FM 88.6 MHz, 94.7 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

