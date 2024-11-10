The Blades came from behind to secure all three points at Bristol City thanks to Harrison Burrows's winner at the death, after Championship debutant Ryan Oné cancelled out Anis Mehmeti's late penalty.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, bounced back from last weekend's 6-2 hammering to Watford by recording a 2-0 victory against Norwich City as Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa found the back of the net in the first half.

Sheffield United are one of the Championship's form teams thanks to a three-game winning streak, and Chris Wilder's outfit are unbeaten on home soil this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Sunday 10th November 2024.

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

