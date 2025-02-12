What channel is Sheffield United v Middlesbrough Championship match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Sheffield United v Middlesbrough in the Championship, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Championship promotion prospects Sheffield United look to bag a third win in a row when they welcome Middlesbrough to Bramall Lane.
The Blades' hopes of an instant return to the Premier League are on track after victories against Derby County and Portsmouth have them sitting second in the table and three points clear of the chasing pack.
Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are aiming to bounce back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats have seen them slip out of the play-off spots.
Michael Carrick's side have a game in hand on their rivals, however, as they have been out of action since the dramatic derby defeat to Sunderland at the start of the month.
Boro are also hoping to complete the double over Sheffield United after a late goal from former striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, who was sold to Atlanta United for a club-record fee last week, settled last October's meeting at the Riverside.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Middlesbrough on TV and online.
Best players in the world | Best players of all time
When is Sheffield United v Middlesbrough?
Sheffield United v Middlesbrough will take place on Wednesday 12th February 2025.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Sheffield United v Middlesbrough kick-off time
Sheffield United v Middlesbrough will kick off at 8pm.
What TV channel is Sheffield United v Middlesbrough on?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.
How to live stream Sheffield United v Middlesbrough online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Listen to Sheffield United v Middlesbrough on radio
You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.
talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.
Sheffield United v Middlesbrough odds
bet365 odds: Sheffield United (5/4) Draw (12/5) Middlesbrough (21/10)*
