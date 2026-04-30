Crystal Palace face Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

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The Eagles have enjoyed a thrilling run to the last four of Europe's third-string club competition, including a 4-2 aggregate win over Fiorentina in the last round, and will be starting to believe that they can go all the way.

The South Londoners have enjoyed some memorable trips in the Europa League this season but, ahead of the deciding leg at Selhurst Park, a result on Thursday would surely be their biggest yet.

Shakhtar Donetsk, who are on course to clinch another Ukrainian Premier League title and have been beaten just once in 2026, will provide a stern test for the visitors.

Amid tragic circumstances in their homeland, Arda Turan's side are chasing a fairytale European title as they bid to show that "Ukrainian football is alive".

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

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When is Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace?

Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace will take place on Thursday 30 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

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