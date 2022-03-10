The last week or so has brought some frustrating results for the Hammers, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton and then beaten by Liverpool in the Premier League, but David Moyes' squad should need no added motivation for this contest.

West Ham United travel to face Europa League specialists Sevilla for the first leg of their round of 16 tie on Thursday evening.

Not only have Sevilla won the competition four times in the last decade but they've been fantastic in LaLiga this season and sit second – behind only Real Madrid in the table.

The Spanish club entered the Europa League after finishing third in Champions League Group G and beat Dinamo Zagreb over two legs in the previous round.

Having won their group, West Ham qualified directly for the round of 16 and though it will be a challenge, this sort of tie is what the competition is all about.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sevilla v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Sevilla v West Ham?

Sevilla v West Ham will take place on Thursday 10th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Sevilla v West Ham will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this weekend including Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade on Thursday.

What TV channel is Sevilla v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5pm.

How to live stream Sevilla v West Ham online

Sevilla v West Ham team news

Sevilla predicted XI: Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuña; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitic; Corona, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Vlasic, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio

Sevilla v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Sevilla v West Ham

When it comes to Europa League ties, playing away at Sevilla is about as tough as it gets but it's a contest that the West Ham fans will savour – particularly those travelling to Spain.

Julen Lopetegui looks set to be limited by a string of injuries and the absences of the likes of Erik Lamela, Suso, and Anthony Martial, as well as Thomas Delaney's suspension, are a boost for West Ham.

The Hammers are likely to have Declan Rice back, which is massive for Moyes' men and may help them rise to the challenge at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

A draw would be a fantastic result for West Ham to take back to the London Stadium.

Our prediction: Sevilla 1-1 West Ham (5/1 at Bet365)

