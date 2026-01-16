Senegal and Morocco go head to head in the Africa Cup of Nations final in front of a partisan home crowd in Rabat.

Hosts Morocco feature in their first final since 2004 and will be aiming for their first AFCON title since 1976.

Senegal boast a richer recent history in the competition having lifted the trophy in 2021. Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane has played a major role in leading his team to the showpiece match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Senegal v Morocco on TV and online.

When is Senegal v Morocco?

Senegal v Morocco will take place on Sunday 18th January 2026.

Senegal v Morocco kick-off time

Senegal v Morocco will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Senegal v Morocco on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on E4.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Senegal v Morocco online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Senegal v Morocco on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

