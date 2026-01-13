Senegal face Egypt in a blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations semi-final showdown in a straight shootout to reach the showpiece match.

2021 champions Senegal have been launched into contention thanks to contributions from Nicolas Jackson, Cherif Ndiaye and Pape Gueye and are favourites to progress.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has netted four goals for Egypt on their path to the final four and he will be determined to finally lift the trophy following two final defeats in 2017 and 2021 – the latter at the hands of Senegal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Senegal v Egypt on TV and online.

When is Senegal v Egypt?

Senegal v Egypt will take place on Wednesday 14th January 2026.

Senegal v Egypt kick-off time

Senegal v Egypt will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Senegal v Egypt on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on E4.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Senegal v Egypt online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Senegal v Egypt on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

