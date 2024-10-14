What channel is Scotland v Portugal Nations League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

Scotland, who lost 2-1 in Portugal last month in the reverse meeting, have lost all three of their Nations League outings so far to leave them bottom of League A, Group 1.

Scotland host Portugal at Hampden Park for their Nations League showdown on Tuesday night with Steve Clarke’s side still searching for their first point of the campaign.

Their latest defeat came against Croatia on Saturday. The Tartan Army lost 2-1 in Zagreb with Igor Matanovic and Andrej Kramaric netting to cancel out Ryan Christie’s opener.

While Scotland need a major turnaround to get out of the group, Portugal, who won the first ever Nations League tournament in 2019, are close to confirming their spot in the quarter-finals after winning all three of their outings.

Roberto Martinez’s side beat Poland 3-1 on Saturday as Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet for the 906th time in his career. The 39-year-old will fancy his chances of netting again as he looks to break the 1000 goal barrier before he decides to hang up his boots.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Portugal on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Portugal?

Scotland v Portugal will take place on Tuesday 15th October 2024.

Scotland v Portugal kick-off time

Scotland v Portugal will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Portugal on?

Unfortunately, Scotland v Portugal has not been selected for terrestrial television broadcast in the UK.

However, you can watch the game on the Viaplay International YouTube channel. It will also be shown on the Scotland National Team YouTube channel.

How to live stream Scotland v Portugal online

You can stream the game on the Viaplay International and the Scotland National Team YouTube channels.

Listen to Scotland v Portugal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

