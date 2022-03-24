The Scots will have one eye on the outcome of Wales' clash with Austria in Cardiff as the winner will face either Scotland or Ukraine for a place in the tournament later this year.

With their 2022 World Cup Qualifiers tie against Ukraine postponed until June for obvious reasons, Scotland host Poland in an International Friendly on Thursday evening.

But the visit of Poland, who have been given a bye in the World Cup Qualifiers due to sanctions against Russia, will be a fantastic way for Steve Clarke's side to prepare for some big games to come.

Czesław Michniewicz's team are one place behind Ukraine and 12 above Scotland in the FIFA rankings but have not beaten their hosts since 1990 – with both of the pair's two previous meetings ending in 2-2 draws.

If those games are anything to go by, we can expect goals at Hampden Park on Thursday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Poland on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Poland?

Scotland v Poland will take place on Thursday 24th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Poland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are also numerous World Cup Qualifiers taking place this week including Wales v Austria on Thursday.

What TV channel is Scotland v Poland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Scotland v Poland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Scotland v Poland team news

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; McTominay, Hendry, Tierney; Patterson, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McGinn, Adams, Armstrong

Poland predicted XI: Szczesny; Glik, Bednarek, Kedziora; Cash, Zielinski, Krychowiak, Moder, Puchacz; Lewandowski, Piatek

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Scotland v Poland odds

Our prediction: Scotland v Poland

Up until a few months ago, both teams would have been expecting to be battling to keep their World Cup dreams alive this week but they'll now have to wait a little while longer to do so.

It should be a fairly even game at Hampden Park on Thursday – with keeping Robert Lewandowski quiet the task that, while obvious, should prove key to Scotland's hopes of a win.

The game won't have the intensity of a World Cup play-off tie, which should mean we get a more open and attacking contest but both teams will still be determined to come away with a win ahead of the big fixtures to come.

The last two games between the pair have finished 2-2 and it may play out that way again on Thursday.

Our prediction: Scotland 2-2 Poland (16/1 at Bet365)

