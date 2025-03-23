The visitors fought hard to keep out wave after wave of Greek attacks after the break and even survived a penalty scare of their own when Grant Hanley tripped Taxiarchis Fountas just outside the Scotland box in the final minutes.

It's now three wins on the bounce for the Scots, who are building some momentum ahead of the World Cup qualifiers later this year, but they've still got work do against a Greece side that enjoy playing on the road.

Ivan Jovanović's team won all four of their away games in 2024, which included a memorable victory against England at Wembley and a win against Republic of Ireland in Dublin, and won't be scared of their hosts after a dominant second-half showing in the first leg.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Greece on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Scotland v Greece?

Scotland v Greece will take place on Sunday 23rd March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Scotland v Greece kick-off time

Scotland v Greece will kick off at 5pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Scotland v Greece on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 4:55pm BBC Scotland from 4:30pm.

How to live stream Scotland v Greece online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Scotland v Greece on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Scotland v Greece odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Scotland (6/4) Draw (23/10) Greece (15/8)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.