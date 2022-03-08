It's advantage PSG after the first leg, with Kylian Mbappe's stoppage-time winner the only thing that separated the two sides in Paris.

Two of Europe's footballing superpowers meet at the Bernabeu on Wednesday evening, with Real Madrid and PSG both desperate to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Frenchman has been strongly linked with a move to Madrid this summer but he proved their tormentor back in February and they'll need to find a way to deal with him if he is fit to play, following reports he could miss the game through injury.

And then there is Lionel Messi, who returns to the Bernabeu for the first time since his Barcelona exit and has the chance to dump their El Classico rivals out of the competition.

It's the sort of fixture that only the Champions League can produce and one that sets the competition above all others in club football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v PSG on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Real Madrid v PSG?

Real Madrid v PSG will take place on Wednesday 9th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Real Madrid v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Inter on Tuesday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v PSG on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Real Madrid v PSG online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Real Madrid v PSG team news

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Jr.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Gueye, Paredes, Veratti; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Real Madrid v PSG odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Real Madrid (29/20) Draw (11/4) PSG (8/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Real Madrid v PSG

Real struggled to keep a lid on Mbappe and co. at the Parc des Princes and doing so may be harder in the second leg given the French side's advantage.

Messi would love nothing more than to silence the Bernabeu on his return to the famous Spanish stadium and knocking them out at the round of 16 stage would certainly do that.

PSG have been prone to slip-ups during their unsuccessful pursuit of a Champions League win over the years but the fact that their opponents will be forced to chase the game should play into their hands.

Our prediction: Real Madrid 1-2 PSG (8/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.