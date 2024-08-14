Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to get their hands on Europe's premier club competition for a 15th time, eight more than any other team, and now go on the hunt for a sixth UEFA Super Cup success.

This one is likely to attract more attention than most, however, with Mbappé, who finally made the move from PSG to the Bernabeu in the summer after years of speculation, set to pull on that famous white and gold shirt for the first time in a competitive game.

Looking to spoil the party will be Atalanta, who have previous for upsetting the script after beating Bayer Leverkusen to kill their dreams of finishing the season unbeaten and winning a European trophy for the first time in nearly 40 years.

More like this

Ademola Lookman was the hat-trick hero that day as the Serie A side won 3-0, and will likely be part of the side looking to shock Real Madrid at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Atalanta on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Real Madrid v Atalanta?

Real Madrid v Atalanta will take place on Wednesday 14th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Real Madrid v Atalanta kick-off time

Real Madrid v Atalanta will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Atalanta on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Atalanta online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Real Madrid v Atalanta odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Real Madrid (1/2) Draw (4/1) Atalanta (9/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.