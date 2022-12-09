The bulk of Erik ten Hag's squad are on World Cup duty so he has been working with fringe men and youngsters in Spain, and his team duly suffered a 4-2 defeat to Cadiz in their first exhibition match on Wednesday.

Manchester United conclude their Spanish training camp with a friendly against Real Betis on Saturday evening.

A return to competitive action is just around the corner with Burnley set to visit Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup fourth round before Christmas so Ten Hag will be keen to boost the fitness levels of his players that did not travel to Qatar.

Real Betis are likely to provide a stiff test for United as they are enjoying another decent campaign, with seven wins from 14 games placing them sixth in La Liga heading into the World Cup break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Real Betis v Man Utd?

Real Betis v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 10th December 2022.

Real Betis v Man Utd kick-off time

Real Betis v Man Utd will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Real Betis v Man Utd on?

Real Betis v Man Utd will be shown live on MUTV via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526) with live coverage from 4:30pm.

How to live stream Real Betis v Man Utd online

You can also live stream the Real Betis v Man Utd game on MUTV, via ManUtd.com and the Manchester United App, using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Real Betis v Man Utd odds

