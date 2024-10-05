The Light Blues face a quick turnaround from Thursday's Europa League hammering at home to Lyon and Clemente will, no doubt, expect a reaction from his troops.

Rangers are the heavy favourites to collect the three points as St Johnstone have suffered a wretched start to the season and were hammered 6-0 by Celtic in their latest league outing last Saturday.

The Saints recently confirmed the appointment of Finnish manager Simo Valakari, who had a four-year playing spell at Motherwell, as Craig Levein's permanent replacement, although caretaker pair Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland will remain in charge for the trip to Ibrox.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v St Johnstone on TV and online.

When is Rangers v St Johnstone?

Rangers v St Johnstone will take place on Sunday 6th October 2024.

Rangers v St Johnstone kick-off time

Rangers v St Johnstone will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v St Johnstone on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Rangers v St Johnstone online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Rangers v St Johnstone on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of Rangers v St Johnstone on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland Extra from 7pm.

