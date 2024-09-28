Though Rangers are five points back from the league-leading Hoops after five games, they've got plenty of time to close the gap, and will look to put some pressure on their Glasgow rivals with a win against Hibs on Sunday.

It should be a lively atmosphere, as the hosts have confirmed that Ibrox will be back at full capacity for the first time this season as they begin their celebrations for the ground's 125th anniversary.

Hibs will hope to spoil the party after picking up their first win of the season a fortnight ago.

More like this

The visitors, who are down in ninth, have had to wait a fortnight to build on that victory due to their early exit from the League Cup, but should arrive well-rested and raring to go as a result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Hibernian on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Rangers v Hibernian?

Rangers v Hibernian will take place on Sunday 29th September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rangers v Hibernian kick-off time

Rangers v Hibernian will kick off at 12pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Rangers v Hibernian on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Rangers v Hibernian online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Rangers v Hibernian on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Rangers v Hibernian odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Rangers (4/11) Draw (5/2) Hibernian (21/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.