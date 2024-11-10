The Belgian coach has managed to keep the wolves from the doors with wins in the Europa League and by reaching the Scottish League Cup final, but another slip-up ahead could be fatal - with the November international break seen by many as a good time to make a change.

Sacking Steven Naismith did the job at Hearts, who went winless through the first two months of the season but have won four of their seven games in all competitions since the start of October under first interim boss Liam Fox and now Neil Critchley.

The visitors climbed off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock last weekend – and will now be looking up, as a congested Scottish Premiership table means a run of good results could see them back in the top half soon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Hearts on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Hearts?

Rangers v Hearts will take place on Sunday 10th November 2024.

Rangers v Hearts kick-off time

Rangers v Hearts will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Hearts on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Rangers v Hearts online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Rangers v Hearts on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

