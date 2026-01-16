Rangers will hope to avoid a potential banana skin when they face Annan Athletic in the Scottish Cup fourth round at Ibrox this weekend.

The Gers have won five Scottish Premiership matches in a row but must guard against complacency for this one.

Annan Athletic sit seventh in the Scottish League Two – the fourth tier – but are enjoying a four-match undefeated streak.

Rangers boss Danny Rohl, who is yet to win a trophy as a manager, will be keen to progress with minimal fuss on the way to his first piece of potential silverware.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Annan Athletic on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Annan Athletic?

Rangers v Annan Athletic will take place on Friday 16th January 2026.

Rangers v Annan Athletic kick-off time

Rangers v Annan Athletic will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Annan Athletic on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after previously being rebranded as Viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Rangers v Annan Athletic online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

