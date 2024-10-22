QPR prop up the pack after last Saturday's 2-1 defeat to last term's League One champions Portsmouth made it four defeats in a row for Martí Cifuentes's side.

Hoops ace Morgan Fox committed major errors for both Pompey goals, but the defender is likely to retain his place as Cifuentes has backed him to prove his class in upcoming games.

Coventry are also in troubling form after losing five of their last seven games and long-serving boss Mark Robins appeared to have an exchange of words with a Sky Blues fan following last Saturday's 1-0 loss at Preston North End.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch QPR v Coventry on TV and online.

When is QPR v Coventry?

QPR v Coventry will take place on Tuesday 22nd October 2024.

QPR v Coventry kick-off time

QPR v Coventry will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is QPR v Coventry on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream QPR v Coventry online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to QPR v Coventry on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Coventry & Warwickshire.

BBC Radio Coventry & Warwickshire is available on DAB radio, FM 94.8 MHz, 103.7 MHz and 104.0 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

