Liverpool dominated in the Champions League league phase too as they topped the table. Slot's men won seven of their eight games while conceding just five goals in those outings.

The Reds, who are the fourth-most successful team in the history of the European Cup and Champions League, are eyeing their seventh success in the competition and their first final since their 2022 defeat against Real Madrid.

PSG have never won the Champions League but they reached the final in 2020 when losing against Bayern Munich.

Luis Enrique's side haven't struggled without Kylian Mbappé this season either. They're unbeaten in Ligue 1 (won 19, drawn five) while boasting a 13-point lead. They also won their Champions League play-off 10-0 on aggregate against French counterparts Brest.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is PSG v Liverpool?

PSG v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 5th March 2025.

PSG v Liverpool kick-off time

PSG v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is PSG v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream PSG v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to PSG v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

