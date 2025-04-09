Unai Emery's side have shown this term that they're able to go toe-to-toe with the best teams in world football, while their impressive home record means they will fancy themselves if they can take something back to Villa Park.

That being said, the French giants are being tipped as the favourites to win the Champions League – and for good reason.

PSG are unbeaten all season in France, having already won another Ligue 1 title, and knocked out Premier League champions-elect Liverpool in the round of 16.

Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are one of the most dangerous forward lines in world football – and could end the club's long wait for Champions League success.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is PSG v Aston Villa?

PSG v Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday 9th April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

PSG v Aston Villa kick-off time

PSG v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is PSG v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream PSG v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to PSG v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

