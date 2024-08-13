Preston, who finished 10th in the league last season, are among the favourites to be relegated to League One this time out, and a Carabao Cup run could provide a boost around Deepdale.

However, they've only made it to the fourth round on three occasions since the 1980/81 campaign.

Sunderland, who finished 16th last time out in the Championship, got off to a perfect start last weekend as they won 2-0 at Cardiff, with Luke O'Nien and Jack Clarke netting.

More like this

Régis Le Bris's side will be hoping to finish in the top six this season to secure a play-off spot, while a Carabao Cup run would be a bonus.

Sunderland have reached the final of the competition twice, and they also made the quarter-finals in 2022, where they lost against Arsenal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v Sunderland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Preston v Sunderland?

Preston v Sunderland will take place on Tuesday 13th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Preston v Sunderland kick-off time

Preston v Sunderland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Preston v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports +.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Preston v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Preston v Sunderland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Preston (19/10) Draw (23/10) Sunderland (11/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.