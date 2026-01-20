Championship play-off rivals Preston North End and Hull City face off at Deepdale on Tuesday evening.

The hosts have dropped to sixth after their home defeat to Derby County on the weekend and will hope to find an instant response.

It's now back-to-back losses at Deepdale for the first time this season for Preston, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by local rivals Wigan earlier this month.

Hull will hope to capitalise on their hosts' recent wobble and edge closer to the automatic promotion places.

The Tigers are up to fifth after an impressive 2-1 win away at Southampton on Saturday and can close the gap on second-place Middlesbrough, who play on Wednesday, to two points with another victory.

When is Preston North End v Hull City?

Preston North End v Hull City will take place on Tuesday 20th January 2026.

Preston North End v Hull City kick-off time

Preston North End v Hull City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Preston North End v Hull City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

How to live stream Preston North End v Hull City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Is Preston North End v Hull City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

