In fact, there were just three shots on target when Preston hosted Burnley just two weeks ago, so extra time and penalties could well be needed to settle this knockout tie.

The promotion-chasing Clarets are unbeaten in their last 23 games and have not conceded since beating Reading in the FA Cup third round in early January.

Preston, who needed penalties to knock out Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth round in early February, are winless in their last three games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Preston v Burnley?

Preston v Burnley will take place on Saturday 1st March 2025.

Preston v Burnley kick-off time

Preston v Burnley will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Preston v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on BBC Red Button from 12:15pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Preston v Burnley online

You can also stream the game live on BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Listen to Preston v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Lancashire.

BBC Radio Lancashire is available on DAB radio, FM 95.5 MHz, 103.9 MHz and 104.5 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

