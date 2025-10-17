Another international break has come and gone to the delight of many, but it was a significant time for one of the Premier League's brightest stars.

Ad

Bukayo Saka became Arsenal's top goalscorer for England while playing for the club following his 13th strike for his nation.

But who is the leading man for each of the current Premier League teams when it comes to England?

One set of fans has never experienced one of their team's players netting a goal for England, while others boast some of the greatest legends in the history of the game.

RadioTimes.com brings you every Premier League team's top goalscorer for England while playing for them.

Every Premier League team's top England goalscorer in order

Based on goals scored for England while playing for their club listed below.

Brighton – None

Of the three relatively inexperienced Bs in the Premier League, Brighton is remarkably still waiting on a goalscorer for England.

Brighton have only boasted two England internationals since 1982, Ben White and Lewis Dunk, and both prioritise preventing goals ahead of scoring them.

With James Milner and Danny Welbeck away from the England scene, Brighton must look to the likes of Tommy Watson and Jack Hinshelwood for their elusive England star.

Bournemouth – Callum Wilson (1 goal)

It's easy to forget Bournemouth's first ever top-flight season in English football was only a decade ago, limiting their players' chances of featuring for the national team.

Wilson became the first ever Bournemouth player to net for England while at the club when he scored during a 3-0 victory over USA in a friendly at Wembley in 2018. He doubled – and concluded – his tally with a follow-up strike five years later against Malta during a Euro 2024 qualifying match in 2023.

Brentford – Ivan Toney (1 goal)

Ivan Toney Getty Images

Brentford won promotion to the top tier for the first time since 1947 in 2021. Toney netted his first and only goal for the Three Lions during a friendly clash with Belgium in March 2024, months before moving to Saudi Pro League team, Al Ahli.

Current Brentford star Jordan Henderson's inclusion in Tuchel's England squad has raised eyebrows, but should he add to his three international goals, he will draw level with Toney's tally.

Crystal Palace – Peter Taylor (2 goals)

Taylor's England career was short and sweet. Four caps, two goals, all in 1976.

The Palace winger became the last player to score two goals in his first two international matches until Rickie Lambert in 2013.

Burnley – Bob Kelly (6 goals)

Former British football transfer record holder Kelly remains Burnley's top scorer for England, 97 years after his final appearance for the national team.

Kelly netted six strikes for his country during a 12-year stint at Burnley before moving to Sunderland for a whopping £6,550 in 1925. He went on to make over 600 career appearances before a colourful managerial career spanning Carlisle and Stockport County to Sporting CP and Heerenveen.

Sunderland – George Holley (8 goals)

Sunderland's England contingent since the turn of the century, Kevin Phillips, Michael Gray, Gavin McCann, Darren Bent, Jordan Henderson, Danny Welbeck, Frazier Campbell and Jermain Defore were only afforded a combined total of 20 caps to prove their worth for their nation while donning red and white stripes. Only Defoe found the net for England during his spell on Wearside. Once.

That means local lad Holley remains untouchable out in front with eight goals netted in 10 appearances between 1909 and 1913.

Aston Villa – Billy Walker (9 goals)

A one-club wonder, Walker made 531 appearances for Aston Villa between 1919 and 1934, netting 244 goals in the process. His nine precious goals in 18 appearances for England will have been among his most proud.

Walker is best known for his 21-year spell as Nottingham Forest manager from 1939 to 1960, a reign spanning 864 matches. He is the only manager to win the FA Cup before and after the Second World War, first with Sheffield Wednesday, secondly with Forest.

Leeds – Allan Clarke (10 goals)

Given some of the international players Leeds have had at their disposal, Clarke remains their top goalscorer for England with 10 strikes in 19 appearances.

Jack Charlton trails Clarke with six goals for England while at Leeds, yet only three more players have found the net for their country more than once.

Wolves – Ron Flowers & Dennis Wilshaw (10 goals)

Only one current Premier League club boasts a duo at the top of their England scoring charts, though their exploits were successive, with only a brief overlap.

Wilshaw found the net on 10 occasions in 12 matches for England in a short, successful spell between 1953 and 1956 before his Wolves teammate burst onto the scene.

Flowers scored 10 times for England in 49 appearances between 1955 and his final appearance in 1966. He was the oldest player in the '66 World Cup squad, but didn't make a single appearance in the tournament.

Arsenal – Bukayo Saka (13 goals)

Bukayo Saka Getty Images

Saka became the most recent addition to this list following his long-range effort for England against Wales during the October 2025 international break.

He has already made 46 appearances for his country at the age of 24 and is likely to be among Thomas Tuchel's most important players at the 2026 World Cup.

Nottingham Forest – Tinsley Lindley (14 goals)

Saka is the youngest player to feature on this list, born in 2001, and Lindley goes down as the oldest, coming into this world almost 150 years prior to the Arsenal winger.

Lindley, born in 1865, struck 14 goals for England in a hot streak of form between 1886 and 1891. It was claimed he scored in a record nine consecutive games for England, though this has been heavily disputed and is officially credited with six in a row.

Everton – Dixie Dean (18 goals)

It's only fitting that Everton's all-time record goalscorer was also their top goalscorer for England while on Merseyside.

Dean made 16 appearances for England and scored an eye-watering 18 goals in that spell between 1927 and 1932. He maintained a similarly exceptional strike rate of 383 goals for Everton in 433 games. In 1980, Dean passed away at Goodison Park after suffering a heart attack while watching Everton face Liverpool from the stands.

Fulham – Johnny Haynes (18 goals)

Haynes also boasted 18 strikes for the national team, though took 56 caps to achieve his final tally.

Like many of the players of yesteryear, Haynes made all of his England appearances while playing for one club, in his case, Fulham.

Manchester City – Raheem Sterling (18 goals)

Sterling's contribution for England should not be underestimated. Of his 18 strikes for England while at Manchester City, 17 of them came in competitive matches, plus a final one during a friendly against Ivory Coast.

Sterling scored England's only two goals during the Euro 2020 group-stage matches, winners against Croatia and Czech Republic, before opening the scoring against Germany in the Round of 16.

He was a transitional figure in the Gareth Southgate era, a player who handed the baton on to the current crop of stars taking England deeper into tournaments on a more regular basis than ever before.

Newcastle – Alan Shearer (20 goals)

Shearer's lasting legacy may be his insurmountable 260 Premier League goals, a top flight record that remains untouched, untroubled, unworried, but his international scoring ratio while at Newcastle was actually more potent.

He netted 206 goals in 405 matches across all competitions for the Magpies – a ratio of 0.51 goals per game. At the same time, Shearer struck 20 goals in 32 England caps while on Tyneside – a ratio of 0.63 goals per game. Of course, his longevity in club football was truly special, but his international record shouldn't be overlooked.

West Ham – Sir Geoff Hurst (24 goals)

George Hurst Getty Images

Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final – England's only major tournament victory – is rightfully recognised as West Ham's shining light on the international front. Even though many in Germany would only recognise 23 of his goals...

Not only did Hurst net 24 goals in 49 caps, but he scored the most important goals in the history of the England men's national team.

Liverpool – Michael Owen (26 goals)

Owen continued to knock in goals for England long after departing Liverpool, but there's no doubting where he struck his best form.

He became England's youngest ever player in 1998 and their youngest goalscorer following his famous wonderstrike against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup.

Chelsea – Frank Lampard (29 goals)

You can visualise a Frank Lampard goal now. The ball is slid across to the danger zone between the penalty spot and the D, and there he is, with a lethal late gallop and thumping strike through the crowd.

Lampard scored all of his 29 goals for England while plying his trade with Chelsea between 2001 and 2014. He wrapped up his international career with 106 caps to his name.

Manchester United – Sir Bobby Charlton (49 goals)

Wayne Rooney may have broken Sir Bobby Charlton's record as top goalscorer for England, but he had already found the net on nine occasions prior to joining United, meaning Charlton remains untroubled at the top of this particular chart.

Unlike Rooney, Sir Bobby's entire England career was played entirely within the walls of his United career between 1958 and 1970. He remains third on the all-time England record scorers list, after Rooney and top dog Harry Kane.

Tottenham – Harry Kane (58 goals)

Harry Kane Getty Images

England's all-time record goalscorer is also the highest England goalscorer while playing for one team. Kane has found the net on 76 occasions in 110 caps, with 58 of those coming while on the books at Tottenham.

Kane has been England's most important player of the last 10 years since scoring 80 seconds into his international debut against Lithuania. He is only the second player – after Gary Lineker – to score 10 or more goals at World Cup and European Championships tournaments (with a grand total of 15) and will be determined to cap off a glorious career by reeling in the 2026 World Cup.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.