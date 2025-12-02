The busy festive period starts here. December gets up and running with a full slate of midweek Premier League fixtures.

To the joy of lovers of top-flight football, every game will be available to watch on Sky Sports across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Arsenal are in the driving seat in the Premier League title race, with Man City and Chelsea in pursuit, but below them, things are chockablock – with just five points separating Brighton in fifth and Fulham in 15th.

Each week, RadioTimes.com Sport duo Michael Potts and Ned Holmes will offer their Premier League predictions, including their selections for Upset of the Week, because football isn't played on paper after all.

It's a full house again. How many picks will they get right in Matchweek 14?

Premier League predictions this weekend – Matchweek 14

Tuesday 2nd December 2025

Bournemouth v Everton (7:30pm) Sky Sports+

NH: 2-2 draw. Bournemouth and Everton will be desperate to find a quick response to disappointing weekend defeats while the absences of key midfielders could mean this turns into a bit of an end-to-end contest, with plenty of chances.

MP: 2-1 Bournemouth win. Bournemouth's electrifying start to the campaign has run off the rails – it's all a bit messy at the moment. They have conceded 17 goals in their last six games, but they do possess genuine threat.

Fulham v Man City (7:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event

NH: 2-0 Man City win. This Man City side are far from perfect but they have enough about them to extend their remarkable dominance over Fulham and deliver a 20th consecutive victory against the West Londoners. Erling Haaland should be back in the goals to bring up 100 in the Premier League.

MP: 2-1 Man City win. Fulham have kicked into form with three wins in four. City concede chances, but they remain one of the most dangerous teams in the division, especially with Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden heating up.

Newcastle v Tottenham (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 3-1 Newcastle win. Pressure is building on Thomas Frank at Spurs, so it's hardly an ideal time to head to St James' Park, where their hosts have won six on the spin. Newcastle can bully teams when they're at their best and will be licking their lips ahead of Tuesday's game.

MP: 1-1 draw. Neither side looks wholly comfortable at the moment, though the Magpies will be buoyed by their resounding win over Everton. Newcastle's biggest challenge is managing fatigue ahead of eight matches in December. Spurs could capitalise if Eddie Howe rotates his XI.

Wednesday 3rd December 2025

Arsenal v Brentford (7:30pm) Sky Sports Main Event

NH: 2-1 Arsenal win. After the intensity of Sunday at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal cannot afford to take Brentford for granted. Igor Thiago might have some luck against the Gunners' back-up centre-back duo but Mikel Arteta's side will get the job done.

MP: 2-0 Arsenal win. Anyone reading too much into the Gunners' draw against 10-man Chelsea is missing the point. Arsenal are the top side in the division and they will collect another routine win at home against an all-or-nothing Brentford.

In-form Brighton striker Danny Welbeck. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Brighton v Aston Villa (7:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

NH: 1-1 draw. Brighton have been superb at the Amex this season and will extend their unbeaten record in the battle of the top-flight disruptors. Though Aston Villa have not been as good as their recent results suggest, they'll still head back to the West Midlands with a hard-earned point.

MP: 1-1 draw. It's Brighton's turn to be the 'team of the moment' after quietly manoeuvring their way to fifth. They face an equally unassuming Aston Villa side in what could be the match of the week. It'll be tight

Burnley v Crystal Palace (7:30pm) Sky Sports Tennis

NH: 1-0 Crystal Palace win. Blowing leads in back-to-back games must have frustrated Oliver Glasner, who will demand a response from his players and may get it at Turf Moor. Burnley will be desperate to snap their losing streak but this has 1-0 away win written all over it.

MP: 2-0 Crystal Palace win. Oliver Glasner is a frustrated figure right now. His team have thrown away a couple of leads in recent weeks, but heads are starting to drop around Burnley, who have lost nine of their last 12 games across all competitions.

Wolves v Nottingham Forest (7:30pm) Sky Sports F1

NH: 3-2 Nottingham Forest win. How did Wolves not find the net in their narrow loss to Aston Villa? The floodgates might open at Molineux but even that may not deliver a first Premier League win in 2025/26.

MP: 2-0 Nottingham Forest win. Wolves haven't scored a goal in their last four Premier League outings, they're not going to start against Nottingham Forest, who are steering away from trouble.

Leeds United v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 3-1 Chelsea win. It should be a fantastic atmosphere at Elland Road as two historic foes renew their rivalry and that could be just what Chelsea need to go again after their lung-busting 1-1 draw against Arsenal. Don't write off Leeds giving them a scare, however.

MP: 2-0 Chelsea win. The moment Chelsea believe the hype, believe they're in a title race, is the moment the wheels will come off. They're on a good run of form and they'll polish off Leeds, but come back after Christmas and see whether they have the stamina for a real battle.

PL: Liverpool v Sunderland (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football

NH: 1-1 draw. UPSET OF THE WEEK. Liverpool's rollercoaster season is set to deliver another hiccup. Anfield's fear factor is fading and Sunderland look a side primed to take advantage, even if it is just sharing the spoils.

MP: 2-1 Liverpool win. Sunderland will bring steel and physicality to Anfield, this could be a cracking battle under the lights. That said, a rejuvenated Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, plus an angry Mo Salah, will cause problems for the visitors.

Thursday 4th December 2025

Man Utd v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

NH: 2-1 Man Utd win. Things are never simple at Man Utd and the visit of West Ham is likely to have no shortage of scary moments. The return of Matheus Cunha might just prove vital, however.

MP: 2-1 West Ham win. UPSET OF THE WEEK. "Man Utd are back" for the ninth time this season which is precisely why they'll lose to West Ham. This is the way.

