Liverpool return to defend their title, but while they are the favourites to go all the way again, we have predicted usurpers will claim the trophy this time around.

Manchester United and Tottenham are aiming to bounce back from a dire season in 2024/25, while new boys Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland will be desperate to keep their form on the rails in the top flight.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Premier League predicted table for the 2025/26 season.

Premier League 2025/26 predicted table

20. Burnley

Burnley’s success last season was built on a ridiculous defensive record and individual attacking quality – both of which will be hard to repeat in the Premier League.

Their summer transfer business has been a little underwhelming and Scott Parker does not have a good record as a manager in the top flight. A return to the Championship beckons. NH

19. Brentford

The Bees have sold themselves into the danger zone following a risky summer clear-out of the main men who made them what they were.

Their manager Thomas Frank, star player Bryan Mbeumo and captain Christian Nørgaard have all departed, while Yoane Wissa is likely to follow them out. If new signings fail to deliver, this term could be a slog. MP

18. Leeds

It’s a toss-up between Sunderland and Leeds for who capitalises on Brentford’s potential struggles.

The Whites were the best team in the Championship last term and have added some real physicality this summer, which should help them make the step up.

But there are question marks over Daniel Farke and his style, which has failed in the Premier League before. NH

17. Sunderland

Granit Xhaka Getty Images

Sunderland earned promotion with the youngest squad in the Championship and have added an array of fresh continental talent to their ranks as part of a £140m spending spree, with £30m star Habib Diarra among the picks of the bunch.

They have momentum, they have a tactically sound manager in Régis Le Bris, they have a raucous crowd hungry for Premier League football and a new captain, Granit Xhaka, who could provide the leadership required to turn these boys into men over the course of the season. MP

16. West Ham

Graham Potter has a tough job on his hands at West Ham. An ambitious fan base remains unconvinced he is the right coach for them while their summer window has left a lot to be desired.

Potter struggled to turn the tide last season and will need to work his magic for the Hammers to have success. A slow start and it could all fall apart quickly for him in East London. NH

15. Bournemouth

Selling your entire defence is hardly ideal preparation for a new Premier League campaign, but Bournemouth have given it a go. Ilya Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez are all gone, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is now at Arsenal.

On paper, they've recruited strongly at the back, but they may have to endure a bedding-in period. Manager Andoni Iraola is their crown jewel – he cannot be allowed to leave this term. MP

14. Wolves

There is plenty of optimism at Wolves after the turnaround under Vitor Pereira last season – and for good reason.

It was the way he had them playing as a unit, not the brilliance of departing stars like Matheus Cunha and Rayan Aït-Nouri, that ultimately kept them up.

That should keep the Black Country outfit clear of the relegation battle this term while Jørgen Strand Larsen could be a breakout star up top. NH

13. Nottingham Forest

What Nottingham Forest achieved last season was remarkable – they defied the odds and the underlying numbers.

Following it up is going to be a really tough ask for Nuno Espírito Santo’s side. With some of the bigger teams expected to be improved and the Reds in Europe as well, it would be no surprise to see them battling lower down this term. NH

12. Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze Getty Images

Palace have stood still in the transfer market this summer, failing to exploit their FA Cup triumph and European football status (despite falling into the Conference League, as opposed to the Europa League).

No news may be good news for the Eagles if that means Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta remain at Selhurst Park by the end of the month. They will float above the relegation scramble, but can't expect a great deal more than that. Again. MP

11. Fulham

A quiet summer may be cause for concern among parts of the Craven Cottage faithful, but a bit of continuity and a settled squad is no bad thing in my eyes.

Marco Silva has done a phenomenal job and I expect that to continue this season as they continue to establish themselves as a mid-table Premier League side. NH

10. Everton

Some managers just work at certain clubs. David Moyes is the perfect man at the perfect time for Everton. He patched up a sinking ship and made them incredibly tough to beat towards the end of last season.

This term, he boasts Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish among his new attacking weapons. Both players will relish the opportunity to be 'big fish' in a still sizeable pond and could be enough to tip the Toffees into the top half. MP

9. Brighton

Brighton's march to the top of English football may have plateaued, but few clubs plan for the long term quite like the Seagulls.

Most of their dealings over the summer were for players who will form part of their team next year and the year after that, as opposed to right now. They may be more subdued in 2025/26 while youngsters get to grips with life at the top, but another solid campaign awaits. MP

8. Newcastle

It’s been a frustrating summer for Newcastle, who have been unable to build on a hugely impressive fifth-place finish last season.

Many of their top transfers targets have gone elsewhere while star striker Alexander Isak is trying force a move away, which leaves them needing to balance Premier League and Champions League responsibilities with a largely weaker squad.

If Alexander Isak stays or a good enough replacement is signed, they could climb higher, but right now we’re predicting a regression. NH

7. Manchester United

Matheus Cunha Getty Images

It simply has to go right for Man Utd this season, doesn’t it? Ruben Amorim has been trusted to do some major squad surgery over the summer.

The initial signs are that his ideas and the proven Premier League talent he’s signed are bedding in, while they will benefit from having no European football.

Should they land Carlos Baleba, a top four challenge could be on the cards, but avoiding another crisis campaign and finishing amongst the European spots would represent major progress. NH

6. Tottenham

No team will enjoy quite the same revolution in the space of a summer than Tottenham. Spurs made the unequivocally correct call to dispatch Ange Postecoglou from his duties, and Thomas Frank will bring an air of calm control to the squad.

Injuries crippled Spurs last season, so a clean bill of health will go a long way towards boosting their standing. Dominic Solanke should be a big hitter this season, while Mohammed Kudus is a fantastic addition to the attacking ranks. MP

5. Aston Villa

Fifth to eighth in the table feels like the trickiest region of the table to call. We're not particularly encouraged by Villa's summer spending (or lack of), but they are a well oiled machine and feel the most settled of the top-half teams beyond the top four.

Should Marco Asensio rejoin the club, Villa will enter the campaign on solid ground. Ollie Watkins is improving year on year while Evann Guessand will offer competition in the 'Jhon Duran' role. MP

4. Chelsea

Enzo Maresca Getty Images

Chelsea certainly won’t be short of confidence after a fantastic first season under Enzo Maresca ended with a Club World Cup triumph.

If all goes well, a title tilt is by no means out of the question, but their hectic summer and the extra pressure of the Champions League may just catch up with them. NH

3. Manchester City

Are Manchester City fixed? We're not so sure. Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker's influence may have waned, but they are still big departures, and neither have been fully replaced. Phil Foden is under pressure to step up, while another winger may be required to add depth.

Tijjani Reijnders is a superb addition, but with Rodri still missing at the start of the campaign, it wouldn't be a surprise to see City begin the season with an air of mortality about them. MP

2. Liverpool

Many are tipping Liverpool as title favourites, and for good reason. The Reds were the best team in the Premier League last term and have strengthened significantly this summer.

But fitting in those new arrivals and adapting to a new system under Arne Slot has its challenges, which might just the leave the door open for Arsenal to strike. NH

1. Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres Getty Images

Hear us out. Liverpool finished 10 points clear of Arsenal in 2025/26, but they were far from the greatest champions we've seen in the Premier League era. They have experienced a radical overhaul this summer and while their attacking troops look resplendent, question marks remain about their backline.

Arsenal could simply do with a clean bill of health this season to claw back some of the deficit. Beyond that, they've recruited well. Viktor Gyökeres is still unproven at the top level on a weekly basis but at the very least provides a focal point, Martin Zubimendi adds bite and composure to the midfield, and Noni Madueke will offer an option Raheem Sterling couldn't provide last year.

Mikel Arteta must learn to be flexible with his system at times because it finally feels he has the squad, the XI, the depth and the options to go all the way. MP

