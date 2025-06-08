They'll no doubt have a tough job on their hands, as reigning Euro 2024 champions Spain are enjoying a purple patch, which they'll be determined to continue as we head ever closer towards the 2026 World Cup.

However, there's no doubt that Portugal are strong opponents – in fact, the squad won the inaugural Nations League title back in 2019. This means both teams will be bidding to become the first two-time winners of the competition.

But when will the final air and where will viewers in the UK be able to watch it?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal v Spain on TV and online.

When is Portugal v Spain?

The final between Portugal and Spain will take place on Sunday 8th June 2025.

Portugal v Spain kick-off time

Potugal v Spain will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Portugal v Spain on?

The final will air on ITV1, with coverage presented by Mark Pougatch running from 7:30pm until 10:30pm.

How to live stream Portugal v Spain online

You can live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

