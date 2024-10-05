John Mousinho's side beat Oxford en route to the League One title in last season's corresponding fixture, although it is the U's, who won promotion via the play-offs, that have hit the ground running in the second tier.

Des Buckingham's side are defying expectations in 11th after Tuesday's 2-2 draw at Luton Town took their record to 11 points earned from eight games.

Oxford's form on the road is a concern, however, as the Hatters stalemate was their first fruitful trip of the campaign at the fourth time of asking.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portsmouth v Oxford on TV and online.

When is Portsmouth v Oxford?

Portsmouth v Oxford will take place on Saturday 5th October 2024.

Portsmouth v Oxford kick-off time

Portsmouth v Oxford will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Portsmouth v Oxford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Portsmouth v Oxford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Portsmouth v Oxford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Solent and BBC Radio Oxford.

BBC Radio Solent is available on DAB radio, FM 96.1 MHz and 103.8 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Oxford is available on DAB radio, FM 95.2 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

