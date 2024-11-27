Millwall's charge up the table has been built upon the foundations of a rock-solid defence that has been breached just seven times in the last 14 games - and another clean sheet could be possible as Portsmouth are among the league's lowest-scoring teams.

Pompey, last season's League One champions, sit 23rd in the table and four points off safety, although they have a game in hand after Saturday's trip to Blackburn Rovers fell foul of the weather.

As a result, Portsmouth boss John Mousinho believes his side will be fresh for Millwall's visit, and they head into the clash in winning form on their own patch thanks to a 3-1 defeat of Preston North End before the international break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portsmouth v Millwall on TV and online.

When is Portsmouth v Millwall?

Portsmouth v Millwall will take place on Wednesday 27th November 2024.

Portsmouth v Millwall kick-off time

Portsmouth v Millwall will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Portsmouth v Millwall on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Portsmouth v Millwall online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Portsmouth v Millwall on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Solent.

BBC Radio Solent is available on DAB radio, FM 96.1 MHz and 103.8 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

