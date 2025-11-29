Portsmouth and Bristol City meet at Fratton Park on Saturday lunchtime – both aiming to bounce back from midweek Championship defeats.

The Robins squandered a chance to boost their promotion hopes in a frustrating loss away at Wrexham, while Pompey were thumped 3-0 by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Set pieces continued to prove an issue for John Mousinho's side, who are teetering nervously above the relegation zone as a result of a run of just one win in their last eight games.

Bristol City boss Gerhard Struber has, deservedly, taken plenty of plaudits for the impressive job he has done since his summer appointment but was left frustrated by the defeat in North Wales.

The visitors head to Fratton Park, where they suffered a dismal loss last season, hoping to get back to winning ways ahead of a testing run of fixtures against fellow promotion hopefuls.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portsmouth v Bristol City on TV and online.

When is Portsmouth v Bristol City?

Portsmouth v Bristol City will take place on Saturday 29th November 2025.

Portsmouth v Bristol City kick-off time

Portsmouth v Bristol City will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Portsmouth v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Portsmouth v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Portsmouth v Bristol City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

