Portsmouth and Birmingham City face off at Fratton Park on the final day of the Championship 2025/26 campaign.

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A late-season surge has helped Pompey secure their second-tier status – and they'll be keen to sign off in style and thank their home fans for the support this term.

Bristol City's rumoured interest in Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is a spanner in the works for the South Coast club and Saturday could well be his last match in charge.

Birmingham City had sights set on promotion this term but can still reflect positively on their first season back in the Championship as they're set for a top-half finish.

Though three wins in their last four games look to have secured Chris Davies's place in the dugout, the Blues boss will be keen to add another to the tally ahead of the summer.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portsmouth v Birmingham City on TV and online.

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When is Portsmouth v Birmingham City?

Portsmouth v Birmingham City will take place on Saturday 2 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Portsmouth v Birmingham City kick-off time

Portsmouth v Birmingham City will kick off at 12:30pm.

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What TV channel is Portsmouth v Birmingham City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Portsmouth v Birmingham City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Portsmouth v Birmingham City on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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