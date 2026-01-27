Rangers' Europa League fate is already sealed ahead of their trip to Porto in Thursday's final round of League Phase fixtures.

Ad

Despite last week's win against Ludogorets and improved fortunes under Danny Rohl, the Ibrox outfit have missed out on qualifying for the knockout stages.

Even so, Rohl will want to see his side lay a marker when they travel to Portugal in the hope of extending their winning run in all competitions to nine games.

Rangers will certainly be tested as Porto are flying under highly-rated coach Francesco Farioli this season.

The hosts are the runaway leaders in the Portuguese top tier after winning a record-breaking 18 of their first 19 games but still have work to do to secure a top-eight finish in the Europa League, which would see them qualify directly for the last 16 and avoid the play-off round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Porto v Rangers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Porto v Rangers?

Porto v Rangers will take place on Thursday 29th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Porto v Rangers kick-off time

Porto v Rangers will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Porto v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 5 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Porto v Rangers online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Porto v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Porto v Rangers odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Porto (27/100) Draw (9/2) Rangers (15/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.