League One strugglers Port Vale will be hunting a second FA Cup upset inside a week when Sunderland visit Vale Park in the fifth round on Sunday.

The hosts knocked Championship side Bristol City out with an extra-time victory on Tuesday evening and now take aim at a Premier League club.

Vale Park's muddy pitch will serve as something of a leveller but they'll need to draw on huge helpings of the magic of the cup if they're to reach the quarter-finals.

Sunderland have been the Premier League's surprise package this season and can allow themselves to dream of a shot at silverware in the FA Cup.

The Black Cats have not been particularly convincing in the competition so far, beating Everton on penalties and edging past Oxford, but are now within striking distance of the quarter-finals.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Port Vale v Sunderland?

Port Vale v Sunderland will take place on Sunday 8 March 2026.

Port Vale v Sunderland kick-off time

Port Vale v Sunderland will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is Port Vale v Sunderland on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Port Vale v Sunderland online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Port Vale v Sunderland on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

