What channel is Port Vale v Gillingham League Two match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Port Vale v Gillingham in League Two, including TV channel, live stream coverage and kick-off time.
Port Vale have one final swing at the League Two title when they face Gillingham on the final day.
Vale have secured a swift return to League One but sit one point short of Doncaster with one match left to play. They must better Rovers' result against Notts County to hoist the silverware.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Gillingham on TV and online.
- Watch Port Vale v Gillingham on Sky Sports
When is Port Vale v Gillingham?
Port Vale v Gillingham will take place on Saturday 3rd May 2025.
Port Vale v Gillingham kick-off time
Port Vale v Gillingham will kick off at 3pm.
What TV channel is Port Vale v Gillingham on?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.
How to live stream Port Vale v Gillingham online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Port Vale v Gillingham odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Port Vale (13/20) Draw (5/2) Gillingham (5/1)*
