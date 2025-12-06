Third-place Bradford City travel to struggling Plymouth Argyle in one of two League One games this weekend.

The majority of third-tier clubs are playing FA Cup ties, which offers the pair a chance to move up the table on Saturday lunchtime.

Bradford are a point back from leaders Cardiff, who host Huddersfield, after winning their first League One game since September last weekend.

They'll fancy their chances of making it two in two away at Plymouth, who are battling relegation.

The Greens came down from the Championship last term and have had a dismal time but all is not lost as a point would be enough to climb back above the dreaded dotted line.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Plymouth v Bradford on TV and online.

When is Plymouth v Bradford?

Plymouth v Bradford will take place on Saturday 6th December 2025.

Plymouth v Bradford kick-off time

Plymouth v Bradford will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Plymouth v Bradford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Plymouth v Bradford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Plymouth v Bradford on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

