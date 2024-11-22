Tom Cleverley has impressed since taking over at Watford, with the former midfielder becoming manager No. 10 at the club since September 2019.

Watford were relegated from the Premier League in 2022, and they've finished 11th and 15th in the last couple of seasons. However, a play-off spot looks in sight for Cleverley's side.

While things are on the up for Watford, Plymouth, who were promoted from League One in 2023, look set for a relegation battle to stay in the Championship.

Wayne Rooney's side have won one of their last five and they're hovering just one point above the relegation zone.

They've struggled to keep it tight at the back, with Plymouth conceding 26 times, which is the joint-second highest tally in the league.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Plymouth Argyle v Watford on TV and online.

When is Plymouth Argyle v Watford?

Plymouth Argyle v Watford will take place on Friday 22nd November 2024.

Plymouth Argyle v Watford kick-off time

Plymouth Argyle v Watford will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Plymouth Argyle v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Plymouth Argyle v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

