Luke Williams will look to extend his 100% record as Peterborough United boss when Stevenage visit in Tuesday night's rearranged League One clash.

The pair were originally due to meet in October but their game was postponed due to international fixtures, which could well play into the hosts' hands.

Having been appointed as the permanent replacement for Darren Ferguson, Williams has turned the tide at Peterborough and won four in a row to start his tenure, including beating promotion hopefuls AFC Wimbledon and Stockport.

Posh can add another to that list on Tuesday night when Stevenage visit. Alex Revell's side were one of the early pacesetters in League One but have dropped down the table due to a four-match winless run.

Still, a victory at the Weston Homes Stadium would be enough to see them move back to the top of League One.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Peterborough v Stevenage on TV and online.

When is Peterborough v Stevenage?

Peterborough v Stevenage will take place on Tuesday 25th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Peterborough v Stevenage kick-off time

Peterborough v Stevenage will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Peterborough v Stevenage on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Peterborough v Stevenage online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Peterborough v Stevenage on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

