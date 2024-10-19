It is also more than 180 minutes and counting since Carlos Corberán's side last found the back of the net, and Oxford United will certainly not make life easy for West Brom.

The League One play-off winners were tipped to struggle upon their long-awaited return to the second tier, but they have made a mockery of those predictions by sitting in the top half of the table after nine matches.

Oxford, unbeaten in their last three, have done the majority of their best work on home soil, collecting 10 points from four games, and boss Des Buckingham will be eager to continue his side's superb start.

When is Oxford v West Brom?

Oxford v West Brom will take place on Saturday 19th October 2024.

Oxford v West Brom kick-off time

Oxford v West Brom will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Oxford v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Oxford v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Oxford v West Brom on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

