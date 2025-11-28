Ipswich Town can move into the Championship automatic promotion places with a victory away at Oxford United on Friday evening.

The Tractor Boys are up to fifth courtesy of a six-game unbeaten run that has included four victories.

Another at the Kassam Stadium could see Ipswich rise into the top two for the first time since their relegation from the Premier League last term, ahead of Saturday's games.

Oxford, meanwhile, need a point to climb back out of the relegation zone after dropping into the bottom three following their midweek draw with Norwich.

It's now five games without a win for the hosts and there has been a clear shift toward a more defensive style in recent weeks as they battle survival.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Oxford Utd v Ipswich on TV and online.

When is Oxford Utd v Ipswich?

Oxford Utd v Ipswich will take place on Friday 28th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Oxford Utd v Ipswich kick-off time

Oxford Utd v Ipswich will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Oxford Utd v Ipswich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from Xpm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Oxford Utd v Ipswich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Oxford Utd v Ipswich on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

