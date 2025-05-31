Southend's 101-year stint in the Football League ended in 2020/21 after back-to-back relegations, and Oldham followed suit one season later to call time on 115 years as part of the 92.

The Latics finished fifth in the National League this term. They booked their place at Wembley in convincing style – hammering Halifax Town 4-0 before winning 3-0 away at York City – and are now just one game away from returning to League Two.

Southend, meanwhile, have done things the hard way. Kevin Maher's side only secured seventh and the last play-off place with a nervy final day draw, while they needed extra-time to edge past Rochdale and then penalties to beat Forest Green for a place in the promotion final.

Winning at Wembley on Sunday is estimated to be worth £1 million, but returning to the EFL will mean so much more than that to two clubs looking to make up for their past mistakes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Oldham v Southend on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Oldham v Southend?

Oldham v Southend will take place on Sunday 1st June 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Oldham v Southend kick-off time

Oldham v Southend will kick off at 3pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Oldham v Southend on?

You can watch the game live on DAZN.

A National League TV DAZN subscription, which costs £19.99, will be needed to watch the National League play-offs on DAZN.

You can watch DAZN via a range of devices including laptops, smartphones, tablets and game consoles. DAZN is compatible with smart TVs, too, and these will allow you to stream the service effortlessly to soak up all the drama on the big screen.

How to live stream Oldham v Southend online

If you choose to watch the game on DAZN, you can enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Is Oldham v Southend on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Oldham v Southend odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Oldham (6/4) Draw (21/10) Southend (15/8)* Bet Boost: FT result: Oldham, 2+ goals, James Norwood to score – 13/2 15/2 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.