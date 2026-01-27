Sixth faces seventh in League Two on Tuesday evening as Notts County and Swindon Town do battle at Meadow Lane.

The pair are separated by just a point and are part of the pack snapping at the heels of the teams in the automatic promotion spots.

Notts have closed the gap on Swindon after back-to-back victories against Crawley and Crewe – a run that will be particularly pleasing for Martin Paterson, given his side's winless end to 2025.

Swindon have fallen away after a fast start to the new year and lost three in a row, with league defeats to Salford and Bromley bookending an FA Cup exit at the hands of the Ammies, but Ian Holloway remains positive about his team's hopes for 2025/26.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Notts County v Swindon Town on TV and online.

When is Notts County v Swindon Town?

Notts County v Swindon Town will take place on Tuesday 27th January 2026.

Notts County v Swindon Town kick-off time

Notts County v Swindon Town will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Notts County v Swindon Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Notts County v Swindon Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Notts County v Swindon Town on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

