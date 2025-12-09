A League Two barnstormer is brewing, with fourth-place Notts County set to host third-place MK Dons at Meadow Lane on Tuesday evening.

The pair, who are separated by just a point after 18 games, are among the top scorers in the fourth tier, which should make for an entertaining midweek contest.

Notts County will be rested and raring to go after a weekend off due to the FA Cup. They'll want to put on a show for the home fans as well, having not won at Meadow Lane since October.

The visitors, meanwhile, beat Oldham Athletic 3-1 on Saturday to book their place in the third round of the FA Cup and have taken seven points from their last three league games, meaning they'll make the trip high in confidence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Notts County v MK Dons on TV and online.

When is Notts County v MK Dons?

Notts County v MK Dons will take place on Tuesday 9th December 2025.

Notts County v MK Dons kick-off time

Notts County v MK Dons will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Notts County v MK Dons on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Notts County v MK Dons online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Notts County v MK Dons on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

