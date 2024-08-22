Maynard, who replaced Luke Williams at Notts County after he quit Meadow Lane for a move to Swansea, will be desperate for his side to get their first win of the season after snatching a point at home against Fleetwood on Sunday thanks to Jodi Jones's 95th minute penalty.

Grimsby kicked off their season by losing 1-0 at Fleetwood - however, they've bounced back since. They beat Bradford on penalties in the Carabao Cup before winning 3-2 against Cheltenham last weekend, with Jordan Davies netting a 93rd-minute winner.

Grimsby narrowly avoided relegation from League Two last season, with David Artell's side finishing 21st - just four points above the drop zone. They'll be hoping for an improved campaign this time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Notts County v Grimsby on TV and online.

When is Notts County v Grimsby?

Notts County v Grimsby will take place on Thursday 22nd August 2024.

Notts County v Grimsby kick-off time

Notts County v Grimsby will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Notts County v Grimsby on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Notts County v Grimsby online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

